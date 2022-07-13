Hawaii Health Department reports 4,464 new infections; 11 coronavirus-related deaths

The Hawaii Department of Health today reported 4,464 new COVID-19 infections over the past week, higher than the number reported the previous week. The new infections bring the total since the start of the pandemic to 317,540 cases.

DOH also reported 11 more deaths, bringing the state’s coronavirus-related death toll to 1,535.

The state’s seven-day average of new cases, however, was reported at 558 compared to 651 reported on July 6, representing a continued downward trend for the sixth week in a row. The average reflects new cases per day from July 2 to 8, which includes the Fourth of July holiday weekend, when testing rates declined.

The actual daily average of new cases is estimated to be five to six times higher, DOH Director Dr. Libby Char has said, due to unreported home test results.

The state’s average positivity rate also declined to 13.8% from 15.1% reported the previous week, representing tests performed between July 5 to 11. It was the fifth weekly decline in a row.

Kauai County’s average positivity rate, meanwhile, increased to 21.5%, up from 18.6% reported the prior week.

By island, there were 2,969 new infections reported on Oahu, 519 on Hawaii island, 484 on Maui, 215 on Kauai, 23 on Molokai and three on Lanai. Another 251 infections were reported out of state.