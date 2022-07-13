Hurricane Darby continues to weaken far from Hawaii

Hurricane Darby continued to weaken, albeit slightly, overnight and it is still a Category 2 storm.

As of 5 a.m. today, Darby was located about 1,335 miles east-southeast of Hilo with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph and moving west at 16 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Fluctuations in intensity are possible today, forecasters say, but Darby is expected to resume weakening by tonight. The system is still on track to weaken to a tropical storm on Thursday and become a post-tropical cyclone on Friday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 10 miles from Darby’s center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles.