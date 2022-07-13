Crave | Very Veggie A crunchy side By Tzu Chi Hawaii Today Updated 2:03 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! PHOTO COURTESY TZU CHI HAWAII Sea asparagus looks like seaweed, but it isn’t. Nor is it asparagus. Its proper name is Salicornia and it is a distant relative of beets and spinach. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Sea asparagus looks like seaweed, but it isn’t. Nor is it asparagus. Its proper name is Salicornia and it is a distant relative of beets and spinach. Nicknames include pickleweed, sea bean and glasswort, but it is marketed in Hawaii as sea asparagus, grown in saltwater ponds in Kahuku. Find it in the produce section of some supermarkets — Don Quijote is a reliable source — and at farmers markets. Sea asparagus is briny and crunchy. It can be eaten raw, but blanching tempers its natural saltiness, making it ideal for a Japanese namasu-like treatment. Sea Asparagus Namasu Ingredients: • 8 ounces sea asparagus (2 containers) • 1 small onion, diced • 1/2 cup sliced cherry or grape tomatoes (any color or a mix) • Furikake or roasted sesame seeds, for garnish Ingredients for dressing: • 2 tablespoons vinegar • 2 tablespoons sesame oil • 1 tablespoon sugar Directions: Bring a small pot of water to a boil. Add sea asparagus and blanch, 1-2 minutes until limp. Rinse in cold water and drain well. Combine in serving bowl with onions and tomatoes. Combine dressing ingredients in small bowl, whisking to dissolve sugar, then pour over salad mixture. Garnish with furikake. Serves 4. Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (not including furikake): 100 calories, 7 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 600 mg sodium, 8 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 5 g sugar, 1 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S. The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885. Previous Story Spirit of the samurai Next Story Flavorful fusion