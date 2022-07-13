A crunchy side

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Sea asparagus looks like seaweed, but it isn’t. Nor is it asparagus. Its proper name is Salicornia and it is a distant relative of beets and spinach. Read more

Sea asparagus looks like seaweed, but it isn’t. Nor is it asparagus. Its proper name is Salicornia and it is a distant relative of beets and spinach.

Nicknames include pickleweed, sea bean and glasswort, but it is marketed in Hawaii as sea asparagus, grown in saltwater ponds in Kahuku.

Find it in the produce section of some supermarkets — Don Quijote is a reliable source — and at farmers markets.

Sea asparagus is briny and crunchy. It can be eaten raw, but blanching tempers its natural saltiness, making it ideal for a Japanese namasu-like treatment.

Sea Asparagus Namasu

Ingredients:

• 8 ounces sea asparagus (2 containers)

• 1 small onion, diced

• 1/2 cup sliced cherry or grape tomatoes (any color or a mix)

• Furikake or roasted sesame seeds, for garnish

Ingredients for dressing:

• 2 tablespoons vinegar

• 2 tablespoons sesame oil

• 1 tablespoon sugar

Directions:

Bring a small pot of water to a boil. Add sea asparagus and blanch, 1-2 minutes until limp. Rinse in cold water and drain well.

Combine in serving bowl with onions and tomatoes.

Combine dressing ingredients in small bowl, whisking to dissolve sugar, then pour over salad mixture. Garnish with furikake.

Serves 4.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (not including furikake): 100 calories, 7 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 600 mg sodium, 8 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 5 g sugar, 1 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.