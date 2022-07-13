comscore Flavorful fusion | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Flavorful fusion

  • By Don Robbins
  • Today
  • Updated 12:51 p.m.
  • Lil Bear combo ($22) of lemon pepper and pineapple barbecue chicken wings, catfish, mac and cheese and collard greens. PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO
  • Big Bear ($25). PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO
  • Gumbo bowl ($16). PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO
  • Chefs Lokii Dobbins and Chris Boehm. PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO

The big green-hued Soul Fusion food truck is certainly appropriately named — because it serves up Southern-style soul food with a blend of many cultures, explains Stevie King, who co-owns the business with his wife, Mei. Read more

