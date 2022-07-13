Flavorful fusion

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The big green-hued Soul Fusion food truck is certainly appropriately named — because it serves up Southern-style soul food with a blend of many cultures, explains Stevie King, who co-owns the business with his wife, Mei.

“We wanted to introduce Southern-style food with its own uniqueness centered around our Southern roots foundation from mom and auntie Eliza with the flair of the melting pot of the food culture of the island and from our many travels,” shares King, a U.S. Navy veteran from Georgia. “The vision started in 2017 and we opened for business at the end of 2019.”

Meanwhile, one of the truck’s chefs, Chris Boehm, is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who hails from southeast Texas. He was traditionally trained by his mom and grandmother and also graduated from Gros Bonnet Culinary Academy.

Because it rotates through various sites, including local foodie events, King urges the public to follow Soul Fusion’s weekly and daily Instagram posts, which give the locations for service for each day.

One example of the biz’s favorites is the brisket loco moco ($17), served with a gumbo gravy. Another menu item available is the gumbo bowl ($16). Customers can also opt for the plate known as Lil Bear ($22). It features lemon pepper chicken wings, pineapple barbecue chicken wings, catfish, mac and cheese, and collard greens with smoked turkey.

There’s also a Big Bear ($25) packed with smoked pulled pork and brisket, candied yams and potato salad.

“Our smoked meats make our flavor profile unique in our menu items and the ability to fuse Southern-style food with other cultural favorites. And, we have a few secret sauces made in house to keep things a little spicy,” King emphasizes.

The vibrant truck even has a zesty slogan emblazoned on its side, boldly stating, “Follow Your Soul, It Knows The Way.”

Soul Fusion

Various locations

Call: 808-721-8186

Instagram: @soulfusionhi

Email: soulfusion2017@gmail.com

How to pay: Cash, credit cards, debit cards, Apple Pay