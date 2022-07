Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

UBS Wealth Management USA has announced that 14 financial advisers in the firm’s San Diego and Hawaii market have been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list for 2022. Three advisers are based in the firm’s Honolulu office: Dan Shiu, Brandon Park, Kyle Yoneshige. This year’s Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list comprises more than 6,500 advisers across the country who collectively manage $10 trillion in client assets. The ranking algorithm is based on quantitative criteria including phone and in-person interviews, compliance records and revenue generated for their firms.

