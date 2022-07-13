Dave Reardon: Chang having a winning offseason, but UH football faces a challenging future
- By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:17 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Timmy Chang will make his debut as University of Hawaii football coach when the Rainbow Warriors face Vanderbilt on Aug 27 at the Ching Complex.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree