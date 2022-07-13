Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – July 13, 2022 Today Updated 9:46 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today No local sporting events scheduled Thursday No local sporting events scheduled Golf 65th Waialae Women’s Invitational Tuesday At Waialae Country Club Final Results Overall Low Gross 1. Alison Takamiya 145 Low Net 1. Kristina Li 135 Championship Flight Low Gross 1. Carolyn Barnett 155 2. Sandy Roche 162 Low Net 1. Kyong Omura 145 2. Yuko Abergas 150 A Flight Low Gross 1. Tanya Watumull 166 2. Akane Shimoko 171 Low Net 1. Kunie Maruwaka 145 2. Hae Sook Wada 148 B Flight Low Gross 1. Judy Tonda 178 2. Susie Macke 179 Low Net 1. Sandie Choe 144 2. Min Jung Wisniewski 156 C Flight Low Gross 1. Vivian Ahn 189 2. Carolyn Vos Strache 190 Low Net 1. Ok Taek Sim 147 2. Eunna Choi 148 D Flight Low Gross 1. Shizuko Takahashi 197 2. Jessica Shin 202 Low Net 1. Loren Pulice 149 2. Kee Sun Kim 151 Previous Story Television and radio – July 13, 2022