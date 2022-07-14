Man suffers head injuries after crashing scooter in Kapaa

A 21-year-old man from California riding a scooter in Kapaa sustained multiple head injuries after crashing on the road.

The Kauai Police Department said the crash took place on Monday at around 4:30 p.m. on Olohena Road. The man, who was reportedly traveling on the road using a rented scooter, lost control and crashed on the road.

The crash prompted a road closure between Waipouli Road and Hauiki Road that lasted nearly two hours.

The man was treated for his head injuries. He was initially brought to the Wilcox Medical Center and later transferred to Oahu’s Queen’s Medical Center.

Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, KPD said.