comscore Off the News: Transfer protects fragile lands | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Transfer protects fragile lands

  • Today
  • Updated 6:28 p.m.

A 26-square-mile property including Pohue Bay on Hawaii island has been obtained by the Trust for Public Land and transferred to Volcanoes National Park — the largest addition to that park since 2003. Read more

Off the News: New planes for Mokulele

