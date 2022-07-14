Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Transfer protects fragile lands Today Updated 6:28 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! A 26-square-mile property including Pohue Bay on Hawaii island has been obtained by the Trust for Public Land and transferred to Volcanoes National Park — the largest addition to that park since 2003. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. A 26-square-mile property including Pohue Bay on Hawaii island has been obtained by the Trust for Public Land and transferred to Volcanoes National Park — the largest addition to that park since 2003. It shelters endangered Hawaiian hawksbill turtles, monk seal and the rare opae ula — Hawaiian red shrimp — found in its anchialine ponds, and contains remnants of Hawaiian villages that predate Western contact. It’s a boon to the state and nation that this site, with its immense natural value and cultural significance, will be protected. Any plan for public use should place prime importance on safeguarding the area’s fragile resources. Previous Story Off the News: New planes for Mokulele