comscore Editorial: Do not falter on DHHL initiatives | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Do not falter on DHHL initiatives

  • Today
  • Updated 6:26 p.m.

The enactment of House Bill 2511, a $600 million endowment for Department of Hawaiian Home Lands beneficiaries, is a landmark event in the century since the homesteading trust was founded. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: Could Red Hill fuel tanks be leaking, too?; Kailua Beach needs better maintenance; 40 years after Chin, Asians still face attacks

Scroll Up