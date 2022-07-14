Cindy Luis: Natalie Iwamoto helps HHSAA continue Patsy Mink’s legacy

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Last state in. First in so many ways.

Such is Hawaii’s legacy when it comes to Title IX and females in sports.

The National Federation of State High School Associations recognized that at its 103rd Summer Meeting that concluded on July 2 in San Antonio. While each state and the District of Columbia had a “Moment of Magnitude” and a “Trailblazer” highlighted as part of the NFHS’s “Title IX at 50,” only the 50th State could claim such a personal and profound connection to the landmark ruling in 1972 that prohibits discrimination in any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.

Congress renamed Title IX as the Patsy T. Mink Equal Opportunity in Education Act, honoring the work of the late Hawaii senator who died months after the 30th anniversary of the federal civil rights law she co-authored.

“It was a great convention and the NFHS did a great job recognizing all the trailblazers,” said Natalie Webb Iwamoto, Director of Information and Marketing for the Hawaii High School Athletic Association. “There was a huge 12-foot tall display with bios and pictures of all the trailblazers.

“And there was Patsy, hands down the most deserving. She did so much for so many. I nominated her for the (NFHS) Hall of Fame but the selection committee said she might be better for another award. I felt horrible that I didn’t do my job. It’s because of her every girl has opportunities that we almost take for granted.”

Growing up in the 1990s, Iwamoto said she never knew what women or girls had to do to be able to play sports. She was as competitive as she was athletic, a park rat who played basketball at Wilson Park with boys, men, and other girls.

“I loved being around basketball,” she said. “I never knew what it was not to have it. It makes me appreciate what I’ve been able to do, including being in my current profession.

“I think about all the battles fought 20, 30, 40 years ago. It’s been smooth sailing for me because of those who came before. And Patsy … she never gave up. I’m indebted to her.”

Iwamoto played four sports at Kaimuki High School but her athletic road took a different turn after getting cut from volleyball. She ended up being the manager of the Bulldogs football team and also working for the athletic department under athletic directors Dwight Toyama and then Raymond Fujino.

Iwamoto wasn’t sure where her degree path was headed when first attending the University of Hawaii. There were thoughts of journalism-broadcast news and athletic training, but when seeing an ad in the Ka Leo O Hawaii newspaper about an opening in sports information, she thought, maybe, just maybe, chance ‘em.

“I didn’t have any writing samples, no (newspaper) clips,” Iwamoto said. “I don’t know what (then-sports information direct) Lois Manin saw in me. Maybe it was my passion.

“It was a good fit. I was able to help all the different sports. It was like than when I came to the HHSAA. It wasn’t about helping one team but to help every school, help every sport in a supporting role. It so energizing to work with people who feel as passionately as I do.”

Iwamoto said what continues to drive her passion is her memories of playing high school basketball.

“Those were the years I bonded with my teammates,” she said. “I still remember playing all four quarters and the three overtimes when we beat Kahuku.

“Those are the memories I have and why it was so hard that our kids lost two years of sports because of COVID restrictions. They lost out on the high school experience on so many levels.”

To that end, Iwamoto is helping to add to that high school competitive experience by advocating for Esports at both the local and national level. She and the representative for Alabama made a co-presentation at the recent NFHS Convention.

While many wouldn’t consider Esports — short for electronic sports, a former of competitive video gaming — a sport, “I think it’s something we have to add,” she said. “There’s a demographic of kids we aren’t reaching in athletics.

“How awesome would it be to give that high school experience to more kids. They learn the same values as being on any other team. It has a defined season, rules, practices. … We want every kid to be engaged with their high school and classmates, and feel part of a team.”

Iwamoto pointed to Hawaii Pacific University as an example. HPU is home to the first collegiate Esports Arena in Hawaii — a 3,000-square foot arena at its Aloha Tower campus — and is the first in the state to offer scholarships.

Recently, teams from Saint Louis, Roosevelt and Maryknoll took part in a competition at HPU and “Saint Louis had a football player on its team,” she said. “They won a game and in that moment it brought down all those social barriers. They were so excited because they were teammates when they wouldn’t have been otherwise.”

(The NFHS has partnered with PlayVs to bring Esports to high schools nationwide).

Iwamoto would like to see Hawaii again be a leader. The “Moment of Magnitude” for the state was the recognition that the HHSAA was the first in the country to sponsor girls high school wrestling (1998).

“There are states only now who are starting to add it,” Iwamoto said. “To think we were at the forefront and produce role models like Clarissa Chun (a Roosevelt graduate who won bronze at the 2012 London Olympics).”

Iwamoto has added a new passion to her personal life, that of taking up surfing last year. Her oldest daughter, 12-year-old Ari, has started to join her and “sometimes the best conversation is when you’re sitting out there in the lineup,” Iwamoto said. “I want to have that relationship with my girls. One day if Ali (11) is ready, we’ll share that.”

It’s been a balancing act for Iwamoto and husband Neal, an assistant media relations director at UH. Both jobs are demanding and entail long work days and nights.

The couple met when working in UH’s sports information (now sports media relations) department. They both left UH briefly, “because of our hours, working nights, holidays and weekends,” Neal Iwamoto said. “We didn’t want to miss out on the girls growing up.

“Then sports drew us back. We have been around it so long that it’s what we know and we are understanding of the dedication we have for our professions. We have that same passion.”

Both left UH, Natalie becoming a healthcare coding specialist, Neal working for HMSA. That they both ended up in the healthcare field was unintentional but their return to sports was anything but.

“We were fortunate to have our families help with the girls,” Natalie Iwamoto said. “We decided that this was what we wanted to do. This was in our blood. It gives us purpose.”

Her purpose and passion is to continue to have Hawaii as a national leader in high school sports, not just following in the footsteps of Mink but walking next to her in the continued journey of equal opportunity for all.

