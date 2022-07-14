comscore Carissa Moore, Gabriela Bryan reach J-Bay quarterfinals | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Carissa Moore, Gabriela Bryan reach J-Bay quarterfinals

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:22 a.m.

Moore advanced directly to the quarterfinals, while Bryan edged Australia’s Isabella Nichols 10.94 to 10.83 in the elimination round to also reach the quarterfinals. Read more

Dave Reardon: Chang having a winning offseason, but UH football faces a challenging future
Television and radio – July 14, 2022

