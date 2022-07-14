Carissa Moore, Gabriela Bryan reach J-Bay quarterfinals

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii’s Carissa Moore won her heat in Wednesday’s first round of the Corona Open J-Bay in Jeffreys Bay, Eastern Cape, South Africa.

Moore posted a 14.50 to beat fellow Hawaii surfer Gabriela Bryan (14.17) and California’s Tia Blanco (7.24).

Moore advanced directly to the quarterfinals, while Bryan edged Australia’s Isabella Nichols 10.94 to 10.83 in the elimination round to also reach the quarterfinals.

In the men’s competition, Hawaii’s Barron Mamiya finished second in his heat and Seth Moniz placed third. Both will be in the elimination round.

Chaminade hoops coach Walker promoted

Chaminade men’s basketball head coach Eric Bovaird announced Wednesday the promotion of Dantley Walker to associate head coach.

Walker, a 2018 Chaminade graduate, has spent the previous four seasons as the team’s second assistant coach.