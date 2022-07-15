Hawaii gubernatorial candidate Vicky Cayetano loans her campaign $1.17 million

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Vicky Cayetano loaned her campaign another $282,000 on June 28, for a total of $1.17 million in loans from her just since May, according to Cayetano’s latest campaign disclosure statements.
Including her loans, Cayetano raised $1,487,273 between Jan. 1 and June 30.
By comparison, the leading Democratic hopeful — Lt. Gov. Josh Green — raised a total of $1,476,178 between Jan. 1 and June 30 without the need for any loans.
Green continues to lead the three-person race in fund-raising and endorsements.
Just since May 26, Cayetano loaned her campaign an additional $88,000; followed by $400,000 on May 31; $250,000 on June 15; $150,000 on June 22; and the $282,000 loan on June 28.
In the previous reporting period for Dec. 31, Cayetano loaned her campaign $350,000.
The other Democratic candidate, U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele, raised just $109,431 through June 28 — mostly from donations ranging from $5 to $100.
Kahele made it a cornerstone of his campaign that he would refuse donations from corporations, PACs and unions as he had accepted in the past.
Instead, by accepting donations of $100 or less, Kahele planned to qualify for up to $208,000 in state campaign funds. But Kahele failed to meet the June deadline to file a sworn and notarized affidavit that he would follow mandatory spending limits, making him ineligible for public campaign funds.
Keith Amemiya, a former mayoral candidate and one of four Democratic contenders for lieutenant governor, loaned his campaign $100,000 on June 6.
In all, Amemiya led the four-person race by generating $435,537 in donations between Jan. 1 and June 30, including his loan.
State Rep. Sylvia Luke, chair of the powerful House Finance Committee who has the most union endorsements, followed with $303,205 in donations from Jan. 1 to June 30; followed by Sherry Menor-McNamara — president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii — with $166,901; and former Council Chair Ikaika Anderson with $113,735.
Neither Luke, Menor-McNamara nor Anderson accepted loans.
