‘Historic’ south swell prompts high surf warning across state

A high surf warning will be in effect this weekend for the south-facing shores of all Hawaiian islands.

The National Weather Service said the surf warning will be in effect from 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Monday. Surf will build to 10-14 feet during the day on Saturday and rise to 12-16 feet with occasional 20-foot sets from Saturday night through Sunday night.

The ”historic” south swell — the largest in years, the NWS said — will produce dangerous waves during the weekend before slowly decreasing through the first half of next week.

The weather service said to expect ocean water “occasionally sweeping across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and strong longshore and rip currents.”

The waves and currents may impact harbor entrances and channels, which can cause challenging boating conditions.

“The large, breaking surf, significant shore break, and dangerous currents make entering the water very dangerous,” the NWS said.

Boaters should also be aware of an increased number of surfers and those on body boards using a harbor channel to access surfing areas.

Surf along east-facing shores will also remain elevated and rough into early next week. Swells from Tropical Storm Darby are expected to amplify conditions and will likely peak on Saturday. This swell will mainly impact the east-facing shores of Hawaii island, the NWS said.