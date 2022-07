Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaiian Telcom has announced the addition of three new directors:

Kyle Izumigawa has been appointed director of information technology operations. Prior to joining Hawaiian Telcom, he was vice president of managed serv­ices for Pacxa. Before that he served as director of information technology for the Blood Bank of Hawaii.

Shereen Johnson has been named director of security operations and compliance. She previously served at The Queen’s Medical Center from 2014 to 2022, most recently as director of security and safety. She also served as safety manager at Queen’s from 1995 to 2002.

Michael Morales has rejoined Hawaiian Telcom, having worked in program management and managed services from 2004 to 2011. He has now been appointed as director of business services consulting. Before rejoining the company, he was chief operating officer with Business Solution Technologies. Prior to that, Morales served as a client executive with World Wide Technology and in project and program management roles with Goldman Sachs and Verizon Corp., both in New York.

