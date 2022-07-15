comscore Mountain West football realignment interrupts University of Hawaii rivalries | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Mountain West football realignment interrupts University of Hawaii rivalries

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:32 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM University of Hawaii Warriors football player Brayden Schager threw under pressure from Fresno State Bulldog David Perales in a game Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Clarence TC Ching Field.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    University of Hawaii Warriors football player Brayden Schager threw under pressure from Fresno State Bulldog David Perales in a game Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Clarence TC Ching Field.

For three decades and two conferences, Hawaii and Fresno State have been the best of college-football foes. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard – July 15, 2022

Scroll Up