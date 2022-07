Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii Pacific has named Katie Novak its new women’s basketball coach, executive director of athletics Debbie Snell announced Friday.

Novak served as women’s basketball coach and senior woman administrator the past five seasons at NCAA Division III Sul Ross State University in Alpine, Texas.

She was named the 2021 American Southwest Conference West Division Coach of the Year after guiding the Lobos to a 14-12 record, Sul Ross State’s first winning season since 2003.

“I am thrilled to be the new head coach at HPU!” Novak said in a statement. “I consider myself lucky to be able to continue my passion for teaching the game on this beautiful island, while empowering young women to work hard, be leaders in their communities, and pursue their dreams.”

Moore eliminated in semis in South Africa

Hawaii’s Carissa Moore was eliminated in the semifinals of the Corona Open J-Bay in Jeffreys Bay, Eastern Cape, South Africa on Friday.

Brazil’s Tatiana Weston-Webb, who lives on Kauai, defeated Moore 9.6 to 5.5 in 4- to 6-foot surf. Moore was called for interference, so was only allowed one counting wave.

Weston-Webb beat Australia’s Tyler Wright in the final 17.5 to 15.67.

In the men’s final, Australian Ethan Ewing defeated countryman Jack Robinson 16.8 to 16.3.

HHSAA to host football stats workshop

The Hawaii High School Athletic Association will conduct a football statisticians workshop on July 30 from 9 a.m. to noon at the OIA office located at Radford High School.

The workshop, led by sports information expert Thomas Yoshida, will go over the basic football stats and terms and how it is applied to the game. Participants will track an actual game and be provided with stat sheets to track key players.

The workshop is free, but space is limited. For information and registration, go to bit.ly/2022hhsaafootballstats.