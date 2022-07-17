2 rescued after sailboat capsizes in Maunalua Bay

The Honolulu Fire Department rescued two people whose sailboat capsized early this morning in Maunalua Bay.

HFD received a 911 call at 12:15 a.m. today about a boater in distress and sent four resource units staffed with approximately 12 personnel with the first firefighters arriving seven minutes later to search for the capsized 26-foot sailboat with a man and woman aboard, according to a news release.

HFD’s Air 1 helicopter arrived at the scene to look for ocean hazards and provide lighting during the rescue operation. Rescuers picked up the man and woman by 1:10 a.m. and returned them to the boat ramp.

There were no reports of injuries.

Meanwhile, a small craft advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Monday for all coastal waters. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. The National Weather Service advises inexperienced mariners and those operating small vessels to avoid navigating in these conditions.