2 rescued after sailboat capsizes in Maunalua Bay

The Honolulu Fire Department rescued two people whose sailboat capsized early this morning in Maunalua Bay.
HFD received a 911 call at 12:15 a.m. today about a boater in distress and sent four resource units staffed with approximately 12 personnel with the first firefighters arriving seven minutes later to search for the capsized 26-foot sailboat with a man and woman aboard, according to a news release.
HFD’s Air 1 helicopter arrived at the scene to look for ocean hazards and provide lighting during the rescue operation. Rescuers picked up the man and woman by 1:10 a.m. and returned them to the boat ramp.
There were no reports of injuries.
Meanwhile, a small craft advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Monday for all coastal waters. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. The National Weather Service advises inexperienced mariners and those operating small vessels to avoid navigating in these conditions.
