Title IX profile: Brandy Richardson, an iron-willed woman

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:39 p.m.
  Kamehameha co-athletic director Brandy Richardson posed in front of exercise equipment at the school's weight room. Her athletic career started as a dominant player for Kalaheo High and continued at UC Santa Barbara before becoming a Crossfit standout.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kamehameha co-athletic director Brandy Richardson posed in front of exercise equipment at the school’s weight room. Her athletic career started as a dominant player for Kalaheo High and continued at UC Santa Barbara before becoming a Crossfit standout.

  Kamehameha co-athletic director Brandy Richardson has made the unique adjustment from high school and collegiate student-athlete to coaching and officiating and to administration.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kamehameha co-athletic director Brandy Richardson has made the unique adjustment from high school and collegiate student-athlete to coaching and officiating and to administration.

  Brandy Richardson was a three-time All-State Player of the Year.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 1998

    Brandy Richardson was a three-time All-State Player of the Year.

  Brandy Richardson became a four-year letterwinner at UC Santa Barbara

    COURTESY UC SANTA BARBARA

    Brandy Richardson became a four-year letterwinner at UC Santa Barbara

  Brandy Richardson, middle, transformed into a CrossFit 808 team standout nationally.

    KATE IKAHIHIFO / CROSSFIT GAMES

    Brandy Richardson, middle, transformed into a CrossFit 808 team standout nationally.

What followed for Richardson was a career in athletics like no other. Four-time All-State selection and three-time state Player of the Year at Kalaheo. Recruited by Hawaii, UCLA, Arizona and many more, choosing Big West powerhouse UC Santa Barbara. Physical education teacher, coach, referee, CrossFit champion. Read more

