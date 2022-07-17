comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life - July 17, 2022 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life – July 17, 2022

  • While walking around Davis Square in Somerville, Mass., in April, Kaneohe resident May Akamine, second from left, spotted Waikiki Poke. She is pictured with her 4-year-old granddaughter Susannah Pong and her son Dr. Clinton Pong, who live in Somerville. Photo by Akamine’s husband, Randall Pong.

  • On a trip to Portugal with friends, Honolulu resident Margot Chock discovered the Waimea Surf & Culture shop in Matosinhos, in May. Photo by Connie Huang.

Check out photos from readers who captured reminders of home while on the road. Read more

