Hawaii News

Nonprofit pulls out of Waikiki pavilion amid rise criminal activity

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:44 a.m.
  The owner of Pacific Island Beach Boys, David Carvalho, is seeking to give back the use of Pavilion No. 4 due to crime in Waikiki.

    The owner of Pacific Island Beach Boys, David Carvalho, is seeking to give back the use of Pavilion No. 4 due to crime in Waikiki.

  The homelessness in Waikiki is growing so large that it pushed out the latest Waikiki pavilion vendor just three months after the city awarded the contract.

    The homelessness in Waikiki is growing so large that it pushed out the latest Waikiki pavilion vendor just three months after the city awarded the contract.

  Pavilion No. 4 in Waikiki has been vandalized and left with broken gates.

    Pavilion No. 4 in Waikiki has been vandalized and left with broken gates.

  This is the last pavilion before the Kapahulu groin. The gates are broken and anyone can just walk in. The homeless problem in Waikiki is growing so large that it pushed out the latest Waikiki pavilion vendor just three months after the city awarded the contract.

    This is the last pavilion before the Kapahulu groin. The gates are broken and anyone can just walk in. The homeless problem in Waikiki is growing so large that it pushed out the latest Waikiki pavilion vendor just three months after the city awarded the contract.

  Charles McCallister, who was riding with his motorcycle club, Kanaka Hekili, paused to have a refreshment at a pavilion still serving drinks on the beach.

    Charles McCallister, who was riding with his motorcycle club, Kanaka Hekili, paused to have a refreshment at a pavilion still serving drinks on the beach.

Mounting crime and increased homelessness in Waikiki have prompted the nonprofit Pacific Island Beach Boys to pull out of a concession at one of the four Kuhio Beach pavilions, which the city has used for the past several years as a tool to increase safety in the district. Read more

