Nonprofit pulls out of Waikiki pavilion amid rise criminal activity
By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:44 a.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
The owner of Pacific Island Beach Boys, David Carvalho, is seeking to give back the use of Pavilion No. 4 due to crime in Waikiki.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
The homelessness in Waikiki is growing so large that it pushed out the latest Waikiki pavilion vendor just three months after the city awarded the contract.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Pavilion No. 4 in Waikiki has been vandalized and left with broken gates.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Charles McCallister, who was riding with his motorcycle club, Kanaka Hekili, paused to have a refreshment at a pavilion still serving drinks on the beach.