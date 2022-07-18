comscore Number of long-COVID cases continues growing, potentially affecting isle workforce | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Number of long-COVID cases continues growing, potentially affecting isle workforce

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:19 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM <strong>“If you want me to live with COVID, then help us live with it.” </strong> <strong>Raechelle “Rae” Villanueva </strong> <em>The elementary school teacher, who was once an avid runner, was diagnosed with COVID-19 in January. Her battle with long COVID has prevented her from running.</em>

For Raechelle “Rae” Villanueva of Kaimuki, the popular catchphrase of “living with COVID” has an entirely different meaning from what most people take it for as the pandemic stretches on into a third year. Read more

