Off the News: Ocean flexes power on south shore

The National Weather Service has a technical term for the record-setting waves that came in to Hawaii’s south-facing shores over the weekend: “extra large.” The south swell will slowly subside but remain elevated today and tomorrow, as will the hazards of treacherous rip currents and unpredictable swimming, surfing and boating conditions.

It’s a fine time to marvel at the ocean’s power — but if in doubt, stay out of the water, and stay informed and aware of road and beach conditions. Give the ocean its due.