comscore Off the News: Ocean flexes power on south shore | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Ocean flexes power on south shore

  • Today
  • Updated 7:16 p.m.

The National Weather Service has a technical term for the record-setting waves that came in to Hawaii’s south-facing shores over the weekend: “extra large.” The south swell will slowly subside but remain elevated today and tomorrow, as will the hazards of treacherous rip currents and unpredictable swimming, surfing and boating conditions. Read more

Previous Story
Off the News: Hawaii’s ‘988’ hotline activated

Scroll Up