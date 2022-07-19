Haleiwa Hotspots
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
-
Today
- Updated 3:35 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Tahiti ($8.95) Dessert Crepe
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Greek mezze platter ($15)
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Mana bowl ($12) with açaí sorbet
-
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Paniolo burger ($13) with onion rings inside
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree