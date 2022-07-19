Satisfying the craving for cantonese cuisine
- By Nadine Kam
Today
Updated 3:18 p.m.
Slurp this up
Roasted peanuts, cucumbers and a yellow bean sauce top rice noodles in a bowl of zhajiangmian ($12.95)
Crunchy jellyfish on cucumber salad ($8.25)
Half moons ($5) and pork hash ($5) are generously filled
Hot-and-sour chicken vermicelli soup ($13.95)
Strawberry lemonade and Thai green milk tea ($4.50) are nice summer quenchers.
