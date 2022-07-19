comscore Satisfying the craving for cantonese cuisine | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Nadine Eats Hawaii

Satisfying the craving for cantonese cuisine

  • By Nadine Kam
  • Today
  • Updated 3:18 p.m.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Slurp this up Roasted peanuts, cucumbers and a yellow bean sauce top rice noodles in a bowl of zhajiangmian ($12.95)

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Crunchy jellyfish on cucumber salad ($8.25)

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Half moons ($5) and pork hash ($5) are generously filled

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Hot-and-sour chicken vermicelli soup ($13.95)

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Strawberry lemonade and Thai green milk tea ($4.50) are nice summer quenchers.

I frequented the food operations at Ohana Hale Marketplace the whole time it was open. Read more

Previous Story
Nonalcoholic beers are better than ever
Next Story
Perfect for peanut-lovers

Scroll Up