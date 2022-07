Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Filipino Community Center in Waipahu has appointed Jeannie Lum, a marketing, communications and business development professional, as executive director. Lum has previously served as FilCom programs director. She started with FilCom as a volunteer for the Fiesta and Flores de Mayo’s marketing and social media committee prior to becoming a full-time employee. She previously worked as director of alumni relations at Chaminade University of Honolulu, area sales executive for the Western Union Co., marketing manager at Navian Hawaii and communications coordinator at the University of Hawaii Foundation.

