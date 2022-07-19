South swell reaches historic heights

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

While the strength of a huge south swell that led to thousands of water rescues is tapering, large breaking waves and strong currents could still yet affect harbor entrances and channels over the next couple of days.

The National Weather Serv­ice in Honolulu on Monday afternoon issued a high-surf warning for south-facing shores of all islands in Hawaii until 6 a.m. today as forecasters predicted surf of 12 to 16 feet.

The Weather Service reported that the “historic south swell” delivered south shore surf peaking at upward of 20 feet over the weekend.

Chris Brenchley, meteorologist-in-charge at the Hono­lulu office, described the surf as the “largest it’s been in several decades.”

Images of waves crashing into a Kona wedding party and overtopping a two- story Keauhou townhome complex went viral.

Brenchley said the swell is a product of “an interesting convergence of events,” with remnants of Tropical Cyclone Darby passing south of Hawaii having no impact on the surf. Rather, the swell has its origins in the South Pacific, where it’s currently the winter season.

“They had a particularly strong winter storm where the winds were focused directly towards places like Samoa” and then farther on to the north into Hawaii, he said.

Typically, large swells that come from the south top out at about 10 feet and trigger a high-surf advisory. This time, however, there were unusually high tides and rising ocean levels linked to climate change contributing to the swell’s strength, officials said.

Oahu’s Ocean Safety personnel conducted some 1,960 rescues Saturday and Sunday, with a majority occurring on the South Shore — some involving surfers who ran into trouble and needed help getting back to shore, said spokeswoman Shayne Enright of the Honolulu Emergency Services Department.

Rescues by Ocean Safety lifeguards continued Monday with about 450 rescues in the Waikiki area by late afternoon.

“Even if the swell continues to drop, we expect the crowds in the lineup to stay up. So we ask that those who are inexperienced to please continue to sideline themselves until it’s safer to paddle out,” said Enright.

Across the islands, crews are assessing damage to homes, businesses and roads tied to the swell.

On Maui, large waves Saturday flooded Mala Tavern, a restaurant on Front Street in Lahaina, forcing the establishment to close Sunday as owners and staff cleared debris and floodwaters. “We sustained quite a bit of damage, but we have rallied and we’re back in business and open today,” manager Roberta Schriefer said Monday.

At least three other restaurants on Front Street were also directly affected by the swell.

Ocean Safety personnel on Maui conducted 50 rescues over the weekend. Among them: the Sunday rescue of a 70-year-old visitor who ran into trouble in the shore break at Kamaole Beach Park I. He was taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center where he was treated and released.

Additionally, shortly before 8 a.m. Monday, Ocean Safety personnel rescued a snorkeler who was stranded on some rocks at Black Rock Beach in Kaanapali due to large waves, according to Fire Services Chief Rylan Yatsushiro of the Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety.

Crews also cleared debris on parts of South Kihei Road flooded by waves.

On Hawaii island, huge waves Saturday swept over two-story condominium buildings at the Keauhou Kona Surf & Racquet Club.

Talmadge Magno, administrator of the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency, said crews were contacting affected property owners, especially in the Kailua-Kona area, which was hard-hit by the swell. Old Airport and Kohanaiki beach parks in Kona are now closed until further notice as crews remove sand and rocks from pavilions and parking lots.

On Kauai, Ocean Safety personnel conducted six rescues on the south shore over the weekend.

Hoone Road, between Pane and Pee roads, is closed to the public due to extensive damage from the south swell. County officials say only residents and workers are permitted access within the affected area. Kauai officials Monday urged beachgoers to avoid some south- and west-­facing shorelines areas until further notice.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.