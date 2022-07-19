comscore South swell reaches historic heights | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

South swell reaches historic heights

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:04 p.m.
  • CRAIG KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Pumping south-shore surf is expected to gradually lower later today and Wednesday. Above, a surfer negotiated the white water of a close-out set.

    CRAIG KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Pumping south-shore surf is expected to gradually lower later today and Wednesday. Above, a surfer negotiated the white water of a close-out set.

  • CRAIG KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Pumping south-shore surf is expected to gradually lower later today and Wednesday. Above, a surfer and bodyboarder shared a wave Monday.

    CRAIG KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Pumping south-shore surf is expected to gradually lower later today and Wednesday. Above, a surfer and bodyboarder shared a wave Monday.

While the strength of a huge south swell that led to thousands of water rescues is tapering, large breaking waves and strong currents could still yet affect harbor entrances and channels over the next couple of days. Read more

Previous Story
High surf produces historic swells
Next Story
Trend continues of non-competitive legislative races

Scroll Up