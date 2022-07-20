Hawaii sees 4,329 new COVID cases, 13 more deaths; positivity rate rises

The Hawaii Department of Health today reported a rise in the daily average of new COVID-19 cases and a rise in the average positivity rate, the first increase following several consecutive weeks of decreases.

The state’s seven-day average of new cases rose to 574 compared with 558 reported on July 13, the first increase following six weeks of decreases. The latest average reflects new cases per day from July 9 to 15, which is an earlier set of days than the new infections count.

Actual numbers are estimated to be at least five to six times higher since these figures do not include home test kit results, DOH Director Dr. Elizabeth Char has said.

Also, the state’s average positivity rate increased to 15.1%, up from 13.8% reported the previous week, representing tests performed between July 12 to 18. It is the first increase following five weeks of decreases and matches the positivity rate from July 6.

On the other hand, DOH reported 4,329 new COVID-19 infections over the past week, which was lower than the number reported the previous week.

The new infections bring the total since the start of the pandemic to 321,869 cases.

DOH also reported 13 more deaths, bringing the state’s coronavirus-related death toll to 1,548.

By island, there were 3,096 new infections reported on Oahu, 538 on Hawaii island, 418 on Maui, 183 on Kauai, and nine on Molokai. Another 85 infections were reported for out-of-state Hawaii residents.

Hospitalizations, meanwhile, declined to 159 patients with COVID-19 in Hawaii hospitals, down from 177 reported the previous week, according to the state dashboard. Of the 159, 15 were in intensive care and five were on respirators.