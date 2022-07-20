Off the News: Water, traffic woes at Kahana Bay

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s another reminder of Oahu’s aging and vulnerable water-pipe system: a weekend 30-inch water main break near Kahana Bay Beach Park is disrupting traffic and other routines.

Kamehameha Highway in the area is closed to motorized traffic in both directions — and though the Kahana Bay traffic bridge is stable, the road on the bridge’s Kahuku side has been undermined and needs shoring up. The Honolulu Board of Water Supply hopes that will happen by week’s end, to enable at least one contraflow lane to reopen the highway. Calls for water conservation also are in effect, from Kailua to Waimanalo.

See updates on boardofwatersupply.com.