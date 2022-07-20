Kulaiwi wins big at 2022 Na Hoku Hanohano Awards

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The all-star trio of Kawika Kahiapo, Lehua Kalima and Shawn Pimental took home awards in three top categories. Read more

Kulaiwi — the all-star trio of Kawika Kahiapo, Lehua Kalima and Shawn Pimental — was the year’s big winner as the Hawai‘i Academy of Recording Arts presented the 2022 Na Hoku Hanohano Awards Wednesday night in the Hawaii Ballroom at the Sheraton Waikiki.

The trio’s debut album, “Native Lands,” won album of the year, group of the year and Hawaiian music of the year. The award for album of the year goes to the producer or producers of the album as well as to the artist. Since Kahiapo, Kalima and Pimental produced their album, the win earned them each two awards — one as the recording artist, one as the producer. Pimental earned another Hoku for his work co-engineering the album with Michael Grande.

Josh Tatofi received four awards for his work as a recording artist and music video producer. Kalani Pe‘a, Paula Fuga, Jeff Peterson and John Cruz each took home two awards.

Walea — Kings Kalohelani, Ku Koanui-Souza and Kekoa Woodward — won most promising artist(s) for their debut album, “Lei Papahi.” Koanui-Souza earned a second award as co-writer of the album’s liner notes, and the trio’s recording of “Ko‘olau Waltz” resulted in a composer’s award for songwriter Kalani K. Akana.

Crossing Rain, a Hawaii pop, or H-pop, boy band that debuted last year, won the favorite entertainer of the year award, which is determined by public vote at the HARA website.

The winners in 30 categories were determined by the HARA membership. Winners in six other categories — two Hawaiian-­language categories (haku mele and Hawaiian language performance), two engineering categories (engineering-general and engineering-Hawaiian), liner notes and graphics — were selected by panels of specialists.

The winner in the international recognition album category also is adjudicated. The criteria used in determining eligibility for the category, and the qualifications of the adjudicators, have not been made public.

The Ki-ho‘alu Legacy Award is administered by Milton Lau and the Ki-ho‘alu Foundation. It has been presented as part of the Hoku Awards since it was created in 1991.

2022 NA HOKU HANOHANO AWARDS

WINNERS

>> Album of the year (awarded to producer and artist): “Native Lands,” Kulaiwi (Kulaiwi Music), Kawika Kahiapo, Shawn Pimental and Lehua Kalima, producers

>> Female vocalist of the year: Paula Fuga, “Rain on Sunday” (Brushfire Records)

>> Male vocalist of the year: Kalani Peʻa, “Kau Ka Pe‘a (Pe‘a Records & Entertainment)

>> Group of the year: Kulaiwi, “Native Lands” (Kulaiwi Music)

>> Most promising artist(s) of the year: Walea, “Lei Papahi” (Walea Music LLC)

>> Alternative album of the year: “Chroma (vol. 2),” Sean Cleland (Sean Cleland Music)

>> Anthology of the year (producer’s award): “Henry’s Positive World,” Henry Kapono (Kapono Records) Henry Kapono Kaaihue and Lezlee Kaaihue, producers

>> Compilation album of the year (producer’s award): “ Awaiaulu ʻIa E Ke Aloha No Molokaʻi,” Institute of Hawaiian Music Molokaʻi (Institute of Hawaiian Music), Keola Donaghy, Leihuanani Kealiʻinohomoku, Les Ceballos and Zanuck Lindsey, producers

>> Contemporary album of the year: “Rain on Sunday,” Paula Fuga (Brushfire Records)

>> Contemporary acoustic album of the year: “Jake & Friends,” Jake Shimabukuro (Mascot Label Group/Music Theories Recordings)

>> EP (extended play) of the year: “Christmas in Hawai‘i,” Kimie Miner (Haku Records)

>> Hawaiian EP of the year: “‘Awaloha,” Kapiliela Kala (Kapiliela Kala)

>> Hawaiian music album of the year: “Native Lands,” Kulaiwi (Kulaiwi Music)

>> Christmas single of the year: “A Hawaiian Christmas,” Stacie Ku‘ulei (Tin Idol Productions)

>> Hawaiian music video of the year (awarded to artist and producer): “Wena,” Josh Tatofi (Jream Entertainment), Antonio Agosto, video director, Josh Tatofi, music producer

>> Hawaiian single of the year: “Wena,” Josh Tatofi (Jream Entertainment)

>> Hip-hop album of the year: “The West Above All,” Punahele (Punahele)

>> Instrumental album of the year: “Mele Nahenahe, Soothing Sounds of Hawaiian Slack Key Guitar,” Jeff Peterson (Jeff Peterson Productions)

>> Instrumental composition of the year (composer’s award): “Halema‘uma‘u,” Jeff Peterson (Jeff Peterson Productions) Jeff Peterson, composer

>> Island music album of the year: “Home,” by Napua Greig (Pihana Productions)

>> Jazz album of the year: “Aloha Jazz Lounge,” Kaikona (Hulu Kupuna Productions)

>> Metal album of the year: “Stardust & Blood,” Storm (Tin Idol Productions)

>> Music video of the year (awarded to artist and producer): “Itʻs Time to Build a Bridge,” John Cruz (Lilikoi Records LLC), Julia Levanne and Ryan Antalan, video directors, John Cruz, music producer

>> R&B album of the year: “Mrs. Golden,” A Touch of Gold (A Touch of Gold)

>> Reggae album of the year: “Back on the Porch,” Ho‘aikane (MTW Records)

>> Religious album of the year: “Soul Crucial,” Sons of Yeshua (Bless Up Hawaii LLC)

>> Rock album of the year: “A Duran Duran Tribute,” Tin Idols (Tin Idol Productions)

>> Single of the year: “Perfect to Me,” Josh Tatofi (Jream Entertainment)

>> Song of the year (composer’s award): “Kau Ka Pe‘a,” Kalani Pe‘a (Pe‘a Records & Entertainment) Kalani Pe‘a, Larry Kauanoe Kimura and Wailau Ryder, composers

>> ʻUkulele album of the year: “Beyond Words,” Abe Lagrimas Jr. (On the Up Records)

FAVORITE ENTERTAINER

(determined by public vote)

>> Crossing Rain

ADJUDICATED CATEGORIES

>> General engineering of the year (engineer’s award): Imua Garza for “Chroma (vol. 2),” by Sean Cleland (Sean Cleland Music)

>> Hawaiian engineering of the year (engineer’s award): Michael Grande and Shawn Pimental for “Native Lands,” by Kulaiwi (Kulaiwi Music)

>> Graphics of the year: Kanaiʻa Nakamura for “Mele Hoʻopulapula Vol. 1” by Various Artists (Kāhuli Leo Leʻa)

>> Haku Mele of the year (composer’s award): “Koʻolau Waltz,” Kalani K. Akana, composer, from “Lei Papahi,” Walea (Walea Music LLC)

>> Hawaiian language performance of the year: “Keaiwaokulamanu,” The Tuahine Troupe (Ka Waihona A Ke Aloha)

>> International album of the year, special recognition award: “Na Pualani,” Kaulana (Kaulana Entertainment)

>> Liner notes of the year: Ku Koanui-Souza and Desi Nuʻuhiwa Koanui-Souza for “Lei Papahi,” Walea (Walea Music LLC)

KI-HO‘ALU LEGACY AWARD

(administered by the Ki-ho‘alu Foundation)

>> Art Vento