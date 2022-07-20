comscore Kulaiwi wins big at 2022 Na Hoku Hanohano Awards | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kulaiwi wins big at 2022 Na Hoku Hanohano Awards

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:02 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Hula dancer Pono Fernandez, from left, musicians Kawika Kahiapo and Lehua Kalima attended the 45th Annual Na Hoku Hanohano Awards on Wednesday. Kahiapo and Kalima are members of the all-star trio Kulaiwi; Pimental was not in attendance. Kulaiwi’s debut album, “Native Lands,” won album of the year, group of the year and Hawaiian music of the year.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Josh Tatofi, center, posed Wednesday with musicians Tue Vaea, at left, and Travis Kaka before the 45th Annual Na Hoku Hanohano Awards. Tatofi received four awards for his work as a recording artist and music video producer.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Three-time Grammy winner Kalani Pe‘a posed with professional violinist Kimberly Hope for a photo before the start of the 45th Annual Na Hoku Hanohano Awards. Pe‘a took home two awards at the event.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Crossing Rain, a Hawaii pop boy band, performed Wednesday at the 45th Annual Na Hoku Hanohano Awards.

The all-star trio of Kawika Kahiapo, Lehua Kalima and Shawn Pimental took home awards in three top categories. Read more

