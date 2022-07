Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

>> Tate L. Castillo has joined Goodsill Anderson Quinn &Stifel as an associate focusing on corporate and insurance regulatory law with emphasis in captive insurance. Castillo clerked for the Honorable Lawrence M. Reifurth at the state Intermediate Court of Appeals during law school. He also externed in the Legal Department of the Hawaiian Electric Co., clerked for a law firm in downtown Honolulu and interned with the in-house counsel at Elemental Excelerator, a Hawaii-­based climate technology and innovation startup accelerator.

>> Jocelyn M. Mills has joined Goodsill Anderson Quinn &Stifel as an associate focusing on business and corporate law with emphasis on tax planning. Her experience includes assisting clients on tax planning for foreign individuals, tax compliance and resolving matters before tax authorities. During and after law school, Mills worked for private tax practices and nonprofit organizations, and clerked at the U.S. Immigration Court, Executive Office for Immigration Review, in San Diego.

