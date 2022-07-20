University of Hawaii football team picked to finish last in West Division in media poll

LAS VEGAS >> The University of Hawaii football team is predicted to finish sixth in the Mountain West Conference’s six-team West division.

The media poll was announced this morning at the league’s football media days at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas.

The Rainbow Warriors received 51 of a possible 160 points.

“It’s probably expected,” said Timmy Chang, who was hired as UH head coach in January. “The lack of experience, and the amount of production and people that left, it’s expected. But it doesn’t define us. We have to go out there, and play with a bunch of guys who will get some good opportunities to play. “

Last year’s three tri-captains transferred, with quarterback Chevan Cordeiro going to San Jose State, linebacker Darius Muasau to UCLA, and nickelback Khoury Bethley to Arizona. Cordeiro will represent the Spartans during the players’ portion of the event on Thursday.

In downplaying the poll’s outcome, Chang said: “That’s why you play the games. That’s what it’s about. I’ve been in this conference (for four years as a Nevada assistant coach), and these games are always close. You go out there and you execute. Those who execute the most usually come out on top.”

Fresno State received 20 first-place votes and 160 points as the favorite to win the West. Boise State, with 151 points and 14 No. 1 votes, is predicted to win the Mountain.

West Division

1. Fresno State (20 first-place votes) 160 points

2. San Diego State ((8) 148

3. San Jose State 105

4. Nevada 66

5. UNLV 58

6. Hawaii 51

Mountain Division

1. Boise State ()14) 151

2. Air Force (10) 136

3. Utah State (3) 122

4. Colorado State 90

5. Wyoming 69

6. New Mexico 29

