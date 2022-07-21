Hawaii Beat | Sports Chaminade, Hilo women’s hoops honored By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 11:39 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Chaminade and Hawaii Hilo women’s basketball teams were honored by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association for academic excellence during the 2021-22 school year. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Chaminade and Hawaii Hilo women’s basketball teams were honored by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association for academic excellence during the 2021-22 school year. Chaminade had a team GPA of 3.30, while Hilo maintained a 3.22 to earn special mention on the WBCA Academic Team Honor Roll. To be selected, a program had to post at least a 3.0 cumulative GPA for 2021-22. Previous Story University of Hawaii football coach Timmy Chang always knew his heart was in Hawaii