Chaminade, Hilo women’s hoops honored

The Chaminade and Hawaii Hilo women’s basketball teams were honored by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association for academic excellence during the 2021-22 school year.

Chaminade had a team GPA of 3.30, while Hilo maintained a 3.22 to earn special mention on the WBCA Academic Team Honor Roll. To be selected, a program had to post at least a 3.0 cumulative GPA for 2021-22.