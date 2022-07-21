comscore Chaminade, Hilo women’s hoops honored | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Chaminade, Hilo women’s hoops honored

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:39 p.m.

The Chaminade and Hawaii Hilo women’s basketball teams were honored by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association for academic excellence during the 2021-22 school year. Read more

University of Hawaii football coach Timmy Chang always knew his heart was in Hawaii

