comscore Warriors picked to finish last in West by MWC media | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Warriors picked to finish last in West by MWC media

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:45 p.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Jeff Tedford resigned as Fresno State’s head coach in 2019 because of a heart condition. A procedure fixed the problem and in 2021, Tedford was welcomed back as head coach after Kalen DeBoer left.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Jeff Tedford resigned as Fresno State’s head coach in 2019 because of a heart condition. A procedure fixed the problem and in 2021, Tedford was welcomed back as head coach after Kalen DeBoer left.

The University of Hawaii football team is predicted to finish sixth in the Mountain West Conference’s six-team West division. Read more

Previous Story
University of Hawaii football coach Timmy Chang always knew his heart was in Hawaii
Next Story
Scoreboard – July 21, 2022

Scroll Up