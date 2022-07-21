Warriors picked to finish last in West by MWC media
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:45 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jeff Tedford resigned as Fresno State’s head coach in 2019 because of a heart condition. A procedure fixed the problem and in 2021, Tedford was welcomed back as head coach after Kalen DeBoer left.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree