Warriors picked to finish last in West by MWC media

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii football team is predicted to finish sixth in the Mountain West Conference’s six-team West division. Read more

LAS VEGAS >> The University of Hawaii football team is predicted to finish sixth in the Mountain West Conference’s six-team West division.

The media poll was announced Wednesday morning at the league’s football media days at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas.

The Rainbow Warriors received 51 of a possible 160 points.

“It’s probably expected,” said Timmy Chang, who was hired as UH head coach in January. “The lack of experience, and the amount of production and people that left, it’s expected. But it doesn’t define us. We have to go out there, and play with a bunch of guys who will get some good opportunities to play. “

Last year’s three tri-captains transferred, with quarterback Chevan Cordeiro going to San Jose State, linebacker Darius Muasau to UCLA, and nickelback Khoury Bethley to Arizona. Cordeiro will represent the Spartans during the players’ portion of the event today.

In downplaying the poll’s outcome, Chang said: “That’s why you play the games. That’s what it’s about. I’ve been in this conference (for four years as a Nevada assistant coach), and these games are always close. You go out there and you execute. Those who execute the most usually come out on top.”

Fresno State received 20 first-place votes and 160 points as the favorite to win the West. Boise State, with 151 points and 14 No. 1 votes, is predicted to win the Mountain.

West Division

1. Fresno State (20 first-place votes) 160 points

2. San Diego State ((8) 148

3. San Jose State 105

4. Nevada 66

5. UNLV 58

6. Hawaii 51

Mountain Division

1. Boise State ()14) 151

2. Air Force (10) 136

3. Utah State (3) 122

4. Colorado State 90

5. Wyoming 69

6. New Mexico 29

Tedford back with Bulldogs

These days, Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford is enjoying a second chance to do what he loves best.

In December 2019, Tedford announced his retirement as Bulldogs’ head coach because of problems involving his heart. “It was pretty devastating to have to step down,” he said. “But it was the best thing for the program and my health at the time.”

In 2020, he underwent a procedure to restore a normal heart rhythm. Healthier and with a renewed appreciation for a balanced lifestyle, “I felt it was too early to retire,” Tedford said.

When Kalen DeBoer resigned at Fresno to become Washington’s head coach in November, Tedford returned to the Bulldogs. “Thankfully, they welcomed me back,” Tedford said.

Tedford is a successful offensive tactician who coached six players who became first-round draft selections. Tedford is hopeful FS quarterback Jake Haener will be the seventh. Tedford said Haener has a strong arm, accuracy, intelligence and passion for the sport — a similar review Tedford gave to Aaron Rodgers, another quarterback he once coached.

In scouting a junior college tight end, Tedford, who was California’s coach at the time, noticed Rodgers. After a season at Butte College, Rodgers played two seasons at Cal before being drafted by the Green Bay Packers.

“Obviously, his physical traits were phenomenal,” Tedford said of the future four-time MVP. “Highly competitive but great with the team. He made those around him so much better. He made the coaches feel better, too. He put everyone at ease.”

“You’ll see him and we’re best buddies,” Tedford said. “And then he goes underground for a while and doesn’t answer his phone calls. Then when you see him, it’s like you never missed seeing him. He’s a pretty special dude.”

Spartans happy to have Cordeiro

The first time Chevan Cordeiro played against San Jose State, the Hawaii freshman threw three scoring passes and rushed for two touchdowns. “As a player, we admired him forever,” SJSU coach Brent Brennan said. “Every time we played against him, he’s been awesome.”

After Cordeiro entered the transfer portal last year, Brennan recalled, “we were fired up to try and get involved.”

Cordeiro eventually decided to leave UH, where he was a two-time captain, to commit to the Spartans. Cordeiro joined a program with a vacancy at starting quarterback and an offense tailored for his dual skills.

“This gives Chevan a chance to play football at a place that’s really excited for him to be there,” Brennan said.

Cordeiro has not been named the starter officially. But he is representing SJSU at the Mountain West’s football media day.

“We expect him to be that,” Brennan said of the top quarterback’s job. “He’s got training camp to go, though. That’s a pretty competitive (quarterbacks’) room for us. I’m excited for that.”