Off the News: Help UH with its strategic plan

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Does the University of Hawaii have its priorities straight? Today’s a last call for opinions on how to set things in the right order. Until midnight tonight, the UH survey, in preparation for a new strategic plan, is available at 808ne.ws/UHsurvey . Read more

Does the University of Hawaii have its priorities straight? Today’s a last call for opinions on how to set things in the right order. Until midnight tonight, the UH survey, in preparation for a new strategic plan, is available at 808ne.ws/UHsurvey.

The survey, by SMS Research, is short, including questions such as how important you think a college degree is, anyway. This is supposed to help define UH through the current decade, and to give the public a chance to give the educators some answers.