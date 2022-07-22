Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Help UH with its strategic plan Today Updated 6:27 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Does the University of Hawaii have its priorities straight? Today’s a last call for opinions on how to set things in the right order. Until midnight tonight, the UH survey, in preparation for a new strategic plan, is available at 808ne.ws/UHsurvey. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Does the University of Hawaii have its priorities straight? Today’s a last call for opinions on how to set things in the right order. Until midnight tonight, the UH survey, in preparation for a new strategic plan, is available at 808ne.ws/UHsurvey. The survey, by SMS Research, is short, including questions such as how important you think a college degree is, anyway. This is supposed to help define UH through the current decade, and to give the public a chance to give the educators some answers. Previous Story Editorial: Time to speak up on future of TMT