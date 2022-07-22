comscore Editorial: Get booster now as virus evolves | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Get booster now as virus evolves

President Joe Biden has contracted COVID-19, though his symptoms are mild. In Hawaii, the seven-day average of new cases and the positivity rate rose this week, after weeks of decline. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 vaccine Novovax, made by a process used for years to create safe vaccines, has been approved for the U.S. market. Read more

