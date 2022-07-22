Editorial: Get booster now as virus evolves

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

President Joe Biden has contracted COVID-19, though his symptoms are mild. In Hawaii, the seven-day average of new cases and the positivity rate rose this week, after weeks of decline. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 vaccine Novovax, made by a process used for years to create safe vaccines, has been approved for the U.S. market.

What now?

A priority for all in Hawaii who are eligible for vaccines and boosters is to get those shots. COVID-19 vaccines, followed by a booster after a period of months, are the best protection against infection and serious illness.

In Hawaii, just over 82% of eligible residents have completed their vaccination series. When it comes to boosters, however, just under 47% of those eligible have received a first shot.

Only 26% of those eligible for a second booster have received it, and this is a high-risk group that includes adults over 50 and those with conditions such as diabetes, kidney failure or serious illness that predispose them to serious complications from a COVID-19 infection.

For those who have declined COVID-19 shots because they fear side effects, a new option is available with the upcoming distribution of Novavax, created with a more familiar and time-tested technology. Health officials hope Novovax will lure more people to complete their vaccinations and take up the recommended course of boosters.

This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off on Novavax in two doses, providing base protection against COVID-19. Novovax vaccinations are expected to be available in Hawaii over the next few weeks.

“If you have been waiting for a COVID-19 vaccine built on a different technology than those previously available, now is the time to join the millions of Americans who have been vaccinated,” announced Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC’s director.

All of the COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. provoke the body’s immune system to attack the coronavirus when recognizing its outer coating, a spike protein. However, unlike Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines, Novovax shots do not induce the body to make copies of the spike protein. Instead, Novavax incorporates lab-made copies of the spike protein, packaged into nanoparticles.

The good news is that studies have shown two doses of the Novavax vaccine to be about 90% effective at preventing illness from COVID-19. And like the earlier vaccines, a booster dose fires up even more protective effects.

For Novavax recipients, boosters will likely be recommended about five months after a first series of vaccinations is complete. U.S. authorization of a Novovax booster dose and vaccinations for teens is expected soon.

The need is urgent. Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 are already present in Hawaii, and rising. These subvariants are even more contagious than their predecessors, causing breakthrough infections for those who’ve been vaccinated and raising the threat for those not boosted.

Hawaii epidemiologist Tim Brown predicts Hawaii’s total case count may flatten for a short period, as BA.2 and BA.2.12.1 complete their sweep through the islands. But the respite will be brief.

Hawaii statistics released Thursday show that BA.4 and BA.5 now make up 47% of COVID-19 cases in Hawaii. In short order, BA.4 and BA.5 infections and related hospitalizations will likely rise, as they have in Europe and throughout the U.S.

Most Hawaii counties have been categorized by the CDC as communities with high levels and high risk of COVID-19 contagion since about mid-May. Under CDC guidelines, this means it’s advisable to wear a well-fitting mask in public settings indoors and on public transportation — vaccinated or not, mask mandate or not.

Set up that vaccination or booster appointment if eligible. Do it now. The extra layer of protection can and will save lives.