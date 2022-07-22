BJ Penn’s political stance comes into clearer focus
By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:32 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY PHOTOS / STAR-ADVERTISER
Heidi Tsuneyoshi, James “Duke”Aiona and BJ Penn
CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
”That’s part of this trick of this whole thing is that it turns people against each other. It makes best friends fight about it. … I don’t have any proof about anything. … We should have an ID to vote. The person who votes should have an ID like anything else.”
BJ Penn
Gubernatorial candidate, when asked whether the 2020 presidential election was stolen, as Donald Trump and his supporters have claimed