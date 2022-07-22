comscore BJ Penn’s political stance comes into clearer focus | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

BJ Penn’s political stance comes into clearer focus

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:32 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTOS / STAR-ADVERTISER Heidi Tsuneyoshi, James “Duke”Aiona and BJ Penn

    COURTESY PHOTOS / STAR-ADVERTISER

    Heidi Tsuneyoshi, James “Duke”Aiona and BJ Penn

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM ”<strong>That’s part of this trick of this whole thing is that it turns people against each other. It makes best friends fight about it. … I don’t have any proof about anything. … We should have an ID to vote. The person who votes should have an ID like anything else.”</strong> <strong>BJ Penn</strong> <em>Gubernatorial candidate, when asked whether the 2020 presidential election was stolen, as Donald Trump and his supporters have claimed</em>

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    That’s part of this trick of this whole thing is that it turns people against each other. It makes best friends fight about it. … I don’t have any proof about anything. … We should have an ID to vote. The person who votes should have an ID like anything else.”

    BJ Penn

    Gubernatorial candidate, when asked whether the 2020 presidential election was stolen, as Donald Trump and his supporters have claimed

The policies of first-time Republican gubernatorial candidate BJ Penn came into sharper focus Thursday night during his first face-to-face GOP debate, including his stances on a future presidential run for Donald Trump, his views on the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on abortion, and plans for the proposed Thirty Meter Telescope atop Mauna Kea. Read more

Previous Story
Man sentenced to 40 years in sex trafficking of teens

Scroll Up