The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation has announced that it has hired Aaron Ramirez as director of project controls. Ramirez has over 25 years of project and management experience for civil public works and oil and gas infrastructure. Before joining HART, he served as senior adviser and consultant to Alyeska Pipeline Service Co.’s Operations and Maintenance Division for the 800-mile Trans Alaska Pipeline System.

Coldwell Banker Realty has announced that 21 affiliated sales associates earned a prestigious spot on the 2022 REAL Trends America’s Best list, placing them among the top real estate agents in Hawaii. By transaction sides:Tracy Allen,ranked 16th in state, 53.8 in 2021 transaction sides and based in Honolulu. Here are people by sales volume (name, state ranking, office, 2021 sales volume): Tracy Allen, No. 3, Honolulu, $207 million; Anne Oliver, No. 37, Diamond Head-Kahala, $49.1 million; Maria Kawananakoa, No. 51, Honolulu, $44.3 million; Kainoa Lee, No. 67, Honolulu, $38.4 million; Tommy Kim, No. 70, Honolulu, $37.6 million; Mary Browne- Burris, No. 86, Windward, $32,4 million; John Peterson, No. 90, Diamond Head-Kahala, $31.7 million; Beth Chang, No. 94, Honolulu, $30.8 million; Diane O. Ito, No. 120, Diamond Head-Kahala, $27.2 million; Naoko Okada, No. 130, Honolulu, $26 million; Lisa Haeringer, No. 133, Diamond Head-Kahala, $25.3 million; Holden Lau, No. 137, Honolulu, $25 million; Eleanor Simon, No. 146, Leeward, $23.7 million; Malia Kakos, J.D., No. 147, Honolulu, $23.6 million; Gloria C. Brasuel, No. 152, Honolulu, $23.1 million; Cori Hamilton, No. 168, Windward, $22 million; Douglas Shanefield, No. 175, Honolulu, $21.4 million; Kyle C. Sakoda, No. 176, Honolulu, $21 million; Sissy Sosner, No. 178, Diamond Head-Kahala, $21 million; Tamlyn Toyama-Kam, No. 180, Honolulu, $20.7 million; and James S. Farmer, No. 186, Leeward, $20.2 million.

