comscore Column: Investing in fiber for digital equity | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Investing in fiber for digital equity

  • By Steven Golden and David Sun-Miyashiro
  • Today
  • Updated 12:34 a.m.

Broadband enables us to connect to the world from anywhere at any time, yet the neighborhood we live in and our socioeconomic status often unfairly determine our connectivity. Read more

