Pure Heart, Makaha Sons will perform benefit concert
- By Star-Advertiser staff
-
Today
- Updated 12:30 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2017
Pure Heart members Lopaka Colon, Jon Yamasato and Jake Shimabukuro performed at the 40th annual Na Hoku Hanohano Awards in 2017.
-
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2014
The Makaha Sons performed at Ala Moana Beach Park in 2014.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree