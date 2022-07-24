Pure Heart, Makaha Sons will perform benefit concert

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Two of Hawaii’s most iconic bands, Pure Heart and the Makaha Sons, will join forces Wednesday to help local teachers.

The two groups will perform at the second annual “Teach Our Future” concert at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Hawaii Theatre Center. The benefit for the ­Hawaii Foundation for Educators also will feature the Hawaii High School Saxophone Ensemble and Eddie and the Coconuts, a family band led by state Department of Education technician Eddie Somera.

Pure Heart — ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro, acoustic guitar/vocalist Jon Yamasato, and percussionist Lopaka Colon Jr. — took Hawaii by storm in 1999, winning five Na Hoku Hanohano Awards. Though they disbanded a few years later, fans have warm memories of the band, filling the seats on occasions where they have reunited.

Over four decades, the Makaha Sons have released 22 albums, won 23 Hoku awards, performed in venues like Carnegie Hall and entertained presidents and royalty. Original member and guitarist/vocalist Jerome Koko continues the tradition, joined by vocalist/bass player Kimo Artis from the group Kapala and guitarist/vocalist Hanale Ka‘anapu, the group’s sound and tech man for many years.

Tickets are $15 to $60 and are available at hawaiitheatre.com/TeachOurFuture2022. Hawaii Theatre ­require attendees to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken 48 hours in advance at the door, and requires visitors to wear masks throughout the performance.