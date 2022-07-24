comscore Engineers give the public a chance to comment on proposals to manage Ala Wai Canal | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Engineers give the public a chance to comment on proposals to manage Ala Wai Canal

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:29 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM A gondola from Hawaii Gondola Cruises took passengers along the Ala Wai Canal on Saturday. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is giving the public a chance to comment on its preliminary work by presenting seven flood risk management plans at two workshops.

    A gondola from Hawaii Gondola Cruises took passengers along the Ala Wai Canal on Saturday. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is giving the public a chance to comment on its preliminary work by presenting seven flood risk management plans at two workshops.

  • JAMM AQUINO / 2021 A view of the Ala Wai Canal last year in Waikiki. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Ala Wai Flood Risk Management Project has spanned over two decades.

    A view of the Ala Wai Canal last year in Waikiki. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Ala Wai Flood Risk Management Project has spanned over two decades.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Pedestrians walked along the Ala Wai Canal on Saturday. The Ala Wai Flood Risk Management project, which dates back to 1999, is all the more important now that sea level rise increases the threat of flooding.

    Pedestrians walked along the Ala Wai Canal on Saturday. The Ala Wai Flood Risk Management project, which dates back to 1999, is all the more important now that sea level rise increases the threat of flooding.

The latest effort to prevent a Waikiki flooding disaster linked to the Ala Wai Canal is set to advance this week as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers gives the public a chance to comment on its preliminary work. Read more

