Scooter rider, 77, in critical condition after collision with Tesla near University area

Honolulu police are investigating a collision between a Vespa scooter and Tesla near the University area on Sunday afternoon, which sent a 77-year-old man to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said about 2:15 p.m. Sunday, a man, 77, riding a Vespa scooter was headed west on S. King Street when he attempted to change into the lane to his right, colliding with a Tesla that already occupied that lane.

At the time of the collision, an 80-year-old man was driving the Tesla, with a 78-year-old female passenger on board.

The Vespa operator was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

The occupants of the Tesla were not injured.

At this time, police said speed, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in this collision.