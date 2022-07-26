comscore Enjoying an ocean of flavors | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Nadine Eats Hawaii

Enjoying an ocean of flavors

  • By Nadine Kam
  • Today
  • Updated 4:34 p.m.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    An umami lunch oﬀering Among the lunch highlights is kalbi ramen ($26) in a light tonkotsu broth that allows the grilled shortribs to shine.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Prime New York strip steak ($65) with ginger-mustard veal jus

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Chef’s omakase platter ($30-$55)

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Tender duck breast ($32) with candied notes of honey

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Thai-style bouillabaisse ($45)

After a long closure, Waiolu Ocean Cuisine made a quiet comeback from the pandemic five months ago. Read more

Previous Story
Açaí Extravaganza
Next Story
This crispy cereal treat is sure to please

Scroll Up