Enjoying an ocean of flavors
- By Nadine Kam
-
Today
- Updated 4:34 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
An umami lunch oﬀering Among the lunch highlights is kalbi ramen ($26) in a light tonkotsu broth that allows the grilled shortribs to shine.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Prime New York strip steak ($65) with ginger-mustard veal jus
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Chef’s omakase platter ($30-$55)
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Tender duck breast ($32) with candied notes of honey
-
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Thai-style bouillabaisse ($45)
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree