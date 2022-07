Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

New restaurants are opening while others are adding to their menus. Here are three spots I checked out this past week:

Fluffy and puffy

Aloha Mamacita (1130 N Nimitz Hwy.) is known for its birria tacos — among other dishes — but the biz just launched its newest desserts called “Aloha Puffies.” Inspired by the original Snow Puffies from Paalaa Kai Bakery, these flaky pastries are available in flavors like ube, matcha, Oreo, maple bacon and cookie butter. These desserts cost $6 for one, $25 for a half dozen and $45 for a dozen. You can order via Chow Now, Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub.

Call 808-650-0029 or visit alohamamacita.com.

‘Donut’ miss out

You can find Liilii Donuts (407 Uluniu St.) at the Kailua farmers market on Thursdays (4-7 p.m.) and the KCC farmers market on Saturdays (7:30-11 a.m.), but the biz just opened its café within The Collective Kailua. The shop will be open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, and in addition to its signature gluten-free and vegan doughnuts, Liilii will also offer housemade nut milks and a savory menu that includes dishes like avocado toast ($10) and leafy avo tomato sandwich ($10).

Call 808-741-0079 or visit liiliidonuts.com.

Want a ‘pizza’ this?

Pizza Dadi (1200 Ala Moana Blvd.), the sister company of Mad Bene, just opened its New York-inspired pizzeria in Ward Village (the former Goma Tei space in Ward Centre) this past Saturday. The biz is known for its crispy, foldable, hand-tossed, New York-style pizzas, but be sure to check out the other dishes on its menu. There are some customer favorites from Mad Bene — including those addictive eggplant Parmesan sticks ($12) and Mrs. Tran’s tiramisu ($12) — but definitely try the Dadi fries ($14). These waffle fries are loaded with Ezzo pepperoni bits, mozzarella, pizza spices, sour cream, green onions and garlic confit. To learn more, visit pizzadadi.com.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).