comscore Musubi madness | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Chew on This | Crave

Musubi madness

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Today
  • Updated 4:50 p.m.

  • PHOTO COURTESY NANA AI KATSU

    Spam katsu musubi ($7) with tonkatsu sauce on the side

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Onigiri set ($13) comes with two onigiri of your choice

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Hot dog musubi ($2.15) is just one of many varieties at this market

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Custom musubi platter (prices vary)

Musubis are the perfect breakfast, snack or pick-me-up treat. Here’s where you can find some unique varieties. Read more

Previous Story
Hot and new
Next Story
A new summer collab

Scroll Up