Musubi madness

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Musubis are the perfect breakfast, snack or pick-me-up treat. Here’s where you can find some unique varieties. Read more

Musubis are the perfect breakfast, snack or pick-me-up treat. Here’s where you can find some unique varieties.

Nana Ai Katsu

Nana Ai Katsu is a premium, specialty katsu shop. The business, formerly in Ohana Hale Marketplace, moved to the Kaimuki neighborhood last December. The biz is famous for its 100% kurobuta kasane tonkatsu bentos ($16.50), but you can also get premium

Spam katsu musubis ($7). One order features two full-size katsu musubis, served with tonkatsu sauce on the side.

Other popular dishes include giga ebi katsu burger ($9.50) and ramen katsu okonomiyaki ($11.50). Keep your eyes peeled for daily specials like udon katsu and Japanese curry ($13) and Da NAKS sando ($11), a savory combo of kurobuta pork and cheese katsu.

Nana Ai Katsu

3585 Waialae Ave., Honolulu

808-772-0146

nanaaikatsu.com

Instagram: @nana_Ai_Katsu

Palolo Factory

You can find Palolo Factory on Saturdays at its pop-up within Kakaako’s Fishcake. The business is known for its made-to-order onigiri using high-quality rice.

The most popular menu item is its onigiri set ($13), which comes with two onigiri and three okazu items. Onigiri flavors range from ume and Portuguese sausage to salmon and shrimp tempura; mentaiko was the most recently introduced flavor. Okazu dishes change every week, and so far, Portuguese sausage and salmon onigiri have been customer favorites.

Palolo Factory

307 Kamani St., Honolulu

(Pop-up inside fishcake)

Pop-up is currently Saturdays, 11 A.M.-3 P.M. or sold out˛

Instagram: @palolofactory

Fort Ruger Market

Known for its poke bowls, Hawaiian plates and mix plates, Fort Ruger Market is a staple when it comes to local grinds.

Before you leave the store, be sure to check out the featured musubi selection for the day. The flavors rotate daily but choose from a variety like Spam ($2.15), bacon and egg ($2.65), Goteborg sausage ($2.75), Portuguese egg ($2.65), hot dog ($2.15), miso salmon ($3) and more. The miso salmon — my personal favorite and a popular order — is made with salmon belly that’s soaked in the business’s misoyaki marinade and mixed with furikake rice.

If you’re at the store in the afternoon, look for the fried chicken musubi that’s sometimes available.

Fort Ruger Market

3585 Alohea Ave., Honolulu

808-737-4531

Instagram: @rugermarket

Tanioka’s Seafoods and Catering

Tanioka’s is popular for its Hawaiian plates, bentos, poke and catering orders. Musubi platters are brand new to its catering menu.

Prices vary for the musubi platters, since orders are customized. The local biz offers a variety of musubis customers can choose from, including Spam, ume, Goteborg, shiso, konbu and more. Pro tip: If you order a musubi platter for pickup on Saturdays or Sundays, you can include the business’s popular ahi patty musubi in your selection.

Tanioka’s Seafoods And Catering

94-903 Farrington Hwy., Waipahu

808-671-3779

taniokas.com

Instagram: @taniokas