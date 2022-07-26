Board of Education meeting to focus on communication among schools, parents

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Following verbal clashes with people opposed to masking and some other recent COVID-19 measures in the public schools, the state Board of Education is holding a community meeting Friday that will focus on improving communication between schools and parents.

The public is invited to the 6 p.m. meeting in the Pearl City Highlands Elementary School cafeteria, 1419 Waimano Home Road. After a public-testimony portion, attendees will be assembled into small groups to brainstorm solutions.

Earlier this month state health and education officials said indoor masking would become optional in public schools starting Aug. 1. But on Monday the DOE announced indoor masking would become optional effective today instead, to match the early return of teachers.

Encounters at board meetings with people angrily opposed to the then-­required wearing of protective masks and some other pandemic rules at the schools led board Chair Bruce Voss and Executive Director Alison Kunishige to meet recently with some leaders of the group opposed to the public health rules, “to ask them if we can have a more productive dialogue,” Voss said. He said he learned that they felt ignored and disregarded by school- and state-level officials.

“The result was the idea of a community meeting that will focus on improving communications between families and schools,” Voss continued. “This is specifically intended not to be just a complaint session. What we want to do primarily is look for specific constructive solutions that can be implemented by the schools. … Respectful listening and good communication should lead to better decision-making.”

Voss said the meeting marks the board’s resuming its six community meetings per year that are required by statute but were interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advance sign-up will not be required to testify Friday. Although remarks on other school-related issues topics will not be turned away, Voss said he would prefer to keep the focus of Friday’s meeting on the communication issue. The meeting will be in person only.