Board of Education meeting to focus on communication among schools, parents | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Board of Education meeting to focus on communication among schools, parents

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:46 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The state Department of Health has updated its COVID-19 guidance for reopening schools to recommend that all teachers and students wear masks to school regardless of their vaccination status.

Following verbal clashes with people opposed to masking and some other recent COVID-19 measures in the public schools, the state Board of Education is holding a community meeting Friday that will focus on improving communication between schools and parents. Read more

