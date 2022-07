Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Bank of Hawaii has announced the following appointments:

>> Matt Pollard was promoted to senior vice president and director of digital banking from vice president and manager of digital banking in the Digital Channels Administration department at Bank of Hawaii. Pollard joined Bank of Hawaii in 2013 in the Enterprise Project Management Office and has advanced through progressively more responsible jobs in both the EPMO and the bank’s Digital Banking Division.

>> Sudha Venkataraman recently joined Bank of Hawaii as senior vice president and director of data and analytics in the Chief Data Office. For the past nine years before joining the bank, she held leadership roles in consumer credit strategies, modeling and advanced analytics at KeyBank.

Bernie Bays has joined the Starn O’Toole Marcus &Fisher law firm as a director. He has over 50 years of experience successfully representing clients in over 150 landmark cases. His practice includes complex commercial litigation, real estate and land use law and litigation, trusts and estates litigation, and legal malpractice law-defense.

