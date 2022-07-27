comscore Biden tests negative for COVID-19, ends ‘strict isolation’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Biden tests negative for COVID-19, ends ‘strict isolation’

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS President Joe Biden speaks to reporters after meetings with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Waldorf Astoria Jeddah Qasr Al Sharq hotel, July 15, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Biden is ending his COVID-19 isolation after testing negative for the virus, Tuesday, and again today.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    President Joe Biden speaks to reporters after meetings with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Waldorf Astoria Jeddah Qasr Al Sharq hotel, July 15, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Biden is ending his COVID-19 isolation after testing negative for the virus, Tuesday, and again today.

WASHINGTON >> President Joe Biden looked forward to ending his COVID-19 isolation today after testing negative for the virus on Tuesday night and again this morning.

He quickly arranged to deliver remarks in the Rose Garden around midday and to discuss his infection and his administration’s progress against the coronavirus pandemic and encourage those who are eligible to get their COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots, the White House said.

“Back to the Oval,” Biden tweeted after the White House released the latest daily update from his doctor confirming that he was clear to end the isolation period that is required after someone tests positive for the coronavirus. Biden, 79, tested positive last week.

Biden’s tweet included a photo of a rapid COVID-19 test with the line showing a negative result.

“Thanks to Doc for the good care, and to all of you for your support,” the president’s tweet said.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Biden’s physician, wrote in today’s update that the president had completed a five-day course of Paxlovid, an anti-viral drug used to treat COVID-19. Biden remains free of fever and had not used Tylenol in the past 36 hours.

Biden’s symptoms were almost “completely resolved,” O’Connor reported.

“Given these reassuring factors, the president will discontinue his strict isolation measures,” the doctor wrote.

Biden will wear a “well-fitting” face mask for 10 days anytime he is around others, O’Connor said.

Biden tested positive for the coronavirus on July 21. He continued to work during isolation, holding meetings virtually and addressing groups through tape-recorded messages.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
U.S. military making plans in case Pelosi travels to Taiwan

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up