Editorial: Fresh talent for the Legislature

About a dozen state Legislature races have no incumbents this election season, due to retirements or runs for higher office. With much anticipation for fresh faces and new ideas among the 76-member body, here are the Star-Advertiser’s endorsements to fill some key Oahu vacancies:

STATE SENATE:

District 11 (Manoa, Makiki, Punchbowl): Brian Taniguchi’s retirement sets up an intriguing contest between longtime lawmaker Carol Fukunaga, now terming out of the City Council, and political neophyte Ian Ross, the energetic chairman of the Makiki/Punchbowl/Tantalus Neighborhood Board. Fukunaga, with higher name recognition, has been a reliable civil servant, but it’s time to tap the potential of up-and-coming leaders. Ross’ broad-based experience is compelling: an economics major, he knows the process as a legislative aide/analyst, was the Alzheimer’s Association-Hawaii’s public policy and advocacy manager, and is on the executive board of RYSE, a nonprofit for youth shelter services. Ross calls affordable housing a top priority — and it’s worth seeing what his enthusiasm and know-how can help achieve in the Legislature. The winner faces Republican Benjamin Sakai in the general election.

STATE HOUSE:

District 27 (Pacific Heights, Liliha, Alewa Heights): This central Honolulu district is being contested on the Democratic ballot: Gary Gill, the former City Council chairman and state deputy health director; and Jenna Takenouchi, a former staffer to Takashi Ohno, the lawmaker giving up this seat. Both have skills to offer, but Gill’s breadth of experience make him the best equipped to serve the community and broader state interests. Especially as plans to resolve the Red Hill water contamination crisis move forward, it would help to have Gill’s background in environmental health close at hand. In the GOP primary, Realtor and businesswoman Margaret Lim, should get the nod over Wendy Balidoy.

District 35 (Waikele, Crestview, Waipio Peninsula, Manana): Cost of living looms large for Democrat Cory Chun, the Waipahu Neighborhood Board chairman, attorney and veteran legislative staffer who is seeking, and is best qualified for, his party’s nomination. A two-decade resident of the area, Chun has solid experience in local and statewide volunteer work and advocacy. His primary opponents are Jolyn Garidan Prieto, Inam Rahman and Nathan Takeuchi; the winner will face off in November against Republican Josiah Araki.

District 36 (Waipahu): The central neighborhoods of this community are the home base for Rachele Lamosao, whose work on legislative staff and in other roles provides the grounding that supports her nomination. Her work for the Hawaii Farm Bureau also can inform agricultural advocacy and food sustainability. Lamosao attended Waipahu schools, and her various volunteer roles include serving on the Waipahu Neighborhood Board. She faces former teacher Maurice Morita in this race, and if successful, Republican Veamoniti Lautaha in the general.

District 39 (Royal Kunia, Waipahu, Honouliuli): Longtime Campbell High School teacher Corey Rosenlee is returning to Ewa regional issues to pursue this seat, after serving six years as president of the Hawaii State Teachers Association. That mix of perspectives make him the best prepared among Democratic contenders. Other primary hopefuls are Jamaica Cullen and Kevin Wilson. The winner here will face whoever on the GOP ballot comes out on top: Austin Maglinti and Elijah Pierick. The Star-Advertiser is not endorsing in that race.

District 44 (Makua, Makaha, Waianae, Maili): Voters will choose between Democrats Jonathan Lee, a veteran who lives in Waianae, and Darius Kila, a born-and-raised Leeward Coast resident. Either candidate could be effective, but Kila has the advantage here: He has deep roots in the district, and is fully engaged in public service as a staffer for state Rep. Stacelynn Eli and member of the Nanakuli-Maili Neighborhood Board. Kila wants to expand options for those seeking to buy a home, and to find customized solutions to help the homeless. He also would exempt retirement income from IRAs and 401(k)s from state income taxes. Lee offers more specific plans, including easing restrictions on building affordable homes, adding roads to improve traffic flow and legalizing recreational cannabis for its economic and social benefits. The winner will face Republican Kimberly Kopetseg in the general.

District 50 (Kailua, Kaneohe): We recommend Democrat Natalia Hussey-Burdick, a hard-working, progressive candidate born and raised on the Windward side. She currently is a state House chief of staff; previously, she was a legislative aide for state Sen. Laura Thielen, who has endorsed her. She also served on the Honolulu Reapportionment Commission, which redraws City Council political boundaries. Hussey-Burdick would target homelessness by expanding social services; push for clean-energy technology beyond wind and solar; and pursue comprehensive state-level planning to manage sea level rise — another crucial issue in her coastal district. She has three Democratic challengers: Toni DiFante, Michael Lee and Esera Vegas. The winner will face Republican Kathy Thurston in the general.