comscore Central Pacific Bank profit falls, but higher rates boost margins | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Central Pacific Bank profit falls, but higher rates boost margins

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:10 p.m.

Central Pacific Bank showed strong improvement from the previous three months due to rising interest rates but saw its net income slip 6% last quarter from a year ago after accounting for one-time items, as well as less fee and interest income generated from Paycheck Protection Program loans. Read more

Previous Story
Man, 63, gets life sentence for manslaughter attempt in shooting at ex-lover

Scroll Up